The Tennessee Titans inked new quarterback Cam Ward to a big deal, even though the NFL doesn’t consider the rookie as prime-time material. But the Titans’ riskiest offseason move of the 2025 NFL offseason is what they did in an attempt to protect Ward.

Tennessee shelled out $82 million to bring in offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. in a four-year deal. It’s a move that received criticism, according to espn.com.

Pamela Maldonado, sports betting analyst for ESPN, called it a head-scratching decision.

“Giving him a four-year, $82 million contract feels like a massive gamble,” Maldonado wrote. “Moore is now among the league's top-paid tackles despite his consistent struggles in pass protection. By committing substantial cap space on potential rather than proven performance, Tennessee risks limiting its ability to address other roster needs. If Moore doesn't dramatically improve, the Titans will be dealing with the costly consequences of this deal for years.”

Titans OT Dan Moore Jr. doesn’t fit the elite profile

Moore graded out at 67.2, according to Pro Football Focus. His pass-blocking (66.2) and run-blocking (61.7) grades were nearly identical. And neither put him in the top tier at his position. They ranked No. 65 and 66, respectively.

So, what were the Titans and head coach Brian Callahan thinking? Moore allowed the most sacks in the NFL last season. Also, he allowed 55 pressures in 2023, the second most in the NFL that season. That couldn’t have been what they were thinking when they offered the big deal.

Maybe Moore convinced them with his comments, according to yahoo.com.

“I’m always looking to get better regardless of what the numbers say,” Moore said. “I thought I played well last season. The Titans thought I played well last season. The film that I looked at, numbers say I gave up however many sacks. But if you look at technique, you look at the film, I’m in front of defenders. That’s what I’m focused on.

“I would like to say my expectations are higher than whatever anybody else has for me. Whoever is back there, whether it’s Cam or whether it’s not, I’m going to still do my job regardless.”

Or maybe the Titans can rest on the positive comments of ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

“The value of the deal is steep at $82 million, with $50 million guaranteed,” Davenport wrote. “At 26 years old, Moore's best days are probably ahead of him, especially with top-level offensive line coach Bill Callahan as his position coach. Tennessee is banking on Moore's upside.

“But, if the deal doesn't pan out, the Titans will have made a major financial commitment that will also impact Latham, (whom) they selected seventh overall last year. Latham was once considered the future at left tackle for the Titans. Adding Moore changed that. Fortunately for the Titans, Latham played right tackle in college before switching to left last season.”

Titans head coach Brian Callahan identified the tackle position as a major need at the end of the 2024 season, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“We need to get a right tackle,” Callahan said. “I would say you're probably going to for sure see a new right tackle in some shape or form, you might see a few. We are going to have to add more players up front… From the center on left, I feel really good about it. And then from right guard and right tackle, we're going to have to find ways to keep improving.”

So the Titans signed Moore and ignored the position in the draft. In fact, out of nine picks, they selected four offensive players in their first six picks before getting offensive guard Jackson Slater in the fifth round.

Now, Slater could turn into a late-round gem if strength matters, according to espn.com.

“(Slater) tied for the second-most reps on the bench for offensive linemen at the combine,” Steve Muench wrote. “That strength shows up on tape, as he knocks defenders off balance and to the ground with a violent punch. He plays with a good base and digs in, anchoring against power rushers. He moves his feet and is tough to shed once he latches on with his big hands. Slater fires off the ball, drives his legs, and gets movement as a run blocker.”

The Titans also got Kevin Zeitler from the Lions on a one-year, $9 million deal.

Certainly, the Titans have reason to believe they will be better on the offensive line in 2025. And they better be, or they could ruin the No. 1 pick overall. History shows that quarterbacks who get beaten up in their rookie year often have a tough time bouncing back.