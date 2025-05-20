Everyone expects Cam Ward to lead the Tennessee Titans in 2025, but he is going to have to earn his spot as the starting quarterback. As the Titans enter “Phase 2” of their offseason, Ward remains on even ground with Will Levis.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said he is giving Ward and Levis an even share of starting reps thus far, via ESPN. The second-year coach noted that the split could “change in the next phase of OTAs,” but he is content with his current approach for now.

The Titans made Ward the third consecutive quarterback taken with the No. 1 pick at the 2025 NFL Draft in April. If he does not begin Week 1 as the starter, he would be the first to do so since the Cleveland Browns sat Baker Mayfield for the first two games of his rookie season in 2018.

While Levis, a 2023 second-round pick, showed flashes as a rookie, his sophomore campaign went about as poorly as possible. In 12 games, Levis threw for just 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 183 rushing yards but coughed up an abysmal five fumbles. Despite missing five games, he tied Kirk Cousins and Mayfield with a league-worst 18 turnovers, according to StatMuse.

Titans expect Cam Ward to succeed Will Levis

A quarterback competition was anticipated, but the Titans still expect Ward to be their guy. After briefly looking into trading the No. 1 pick, Tennessee committed to taking Ward first overall one week before the draft.

Assuming Ward takes the reins, he will be the team's fourth different starting quarterback since 2019. The Titans ended the dreaded Marcus Mariota era with Ryan Tannehill's brief career resurgence before Levis took over in 2023. With Ward waiting in the wings, Levis' tenure appears over after just two seasons at the helm.

Whether it is Ward taking over or Levis returning, the Titans' 2025 starting quarterback will lead an offense that reloaded over the offseason. Tennessee added veterans Kevin Zeitler, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson and Dan Moore Jr. in free agency, giving them a new hope in the fall. They have not made the playoffs since 2021 and have not won a postseason game since 2019.