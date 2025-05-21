The Tennessee Titans used the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft on former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. He joins a team that largely struggled last season, and the franchise seemingly believes he can become the franchise quarterback they need. Ward's tenure in Tennessee officially began on Wednesday, as the incoming rookie finally signed his first NFL contract.

Reports indicate that Cam Ward is signing a $48.75 million fully guaranteed contract, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The new Titans quarterback also received $32.1 million as a signing bonus.

“Sources: The Titans and No. 1 overall pick QB Cam Ward have agreed to a 4-year, $48.75M fully guaranteed rookie contract, including a $32.1M signing bonus. The deal is done. A new era in Tennessee can officially begin.”

A fully guaranteed deal shows just how much the Titans believe in Cam Ward. The franchise fell in love with the soon-to-be 23-year-old quarterback during the draft process. Tennessee initially admitted from the beginning that they were open to all possibilities, however, Ward won the organization over with his talent, confidence, and leadership abilities.

Ward has one of the most unique stories for a prospect quarterback. He was a 0-star recruit coming out of high school and chose to attend Incarnate Word, as that was the only program that gave him an offer. After two years at Incarnate Word, Cam Ward transferred to Washington State, where he played for two seasons.

During that time, Ward displayed playmaking abilities and helped the Cougars remain competitive. He originally wanted to enter the NFL Draft in 2024, but he was deemed a third or fourth-round pick. Instead, Ward opted to transfer to Miami, where he grew exponentially as a prospect.

Cam Ward capped off his final collegiate year with the Hurricanes, throwing for 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns while owning a 67.2% completion percentage. He broke Miami's single-season record for passing yards and touchdowns, while also leading the entire FBS in passing touchdowns last season.

Although Tennessee picked Ward No. 1 overall and just signed him to a $48.75 million deal, head coach Brian Callahan has not named him the starting quarterback. It's early in the offseason, but the Titans are in the midst of a camp battle with Will Levis competing for the starting role. Regardless, Cam Ward is the future of this organization.