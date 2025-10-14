When news broke that the Tennessee Titans were moving on from head coach Brian Callahan after a rough start to the 2025 NFL season, all eyes turned to Cam Ward and how this move would impact his future… except for those belonging to Skip Bayless.

No, while discussing the Titans' decision to cut bait on the head coach midway through Ward's rookie season on Underdog's The Arena: Gridiron, Skip Bayless made a pretty bonkers assertion, that had Tennessee selected Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado instead of Ward from Miami first overall, Callahan might still have a job today in the Music City.

“So allow me to say one more time, if they had picked Shadur instead of Cam, I know you love Cam, but I love Shadur more. I don't think this would have happened. That's just me,” Bayless declared. “That's how good Shadur is. He has the charisma factor, the it factor to change the franchise and inspire the defense as well as the offense. And I haven't seen Cam be able to do that yet.”

Now obviously, this is a pretty incendiary take that many of his fellow commentators like Aqib Talib took issue with, as wins and losses ultimately cost Callahan his job – in addition to some bizarre playcalling over the years – not how charismatic his starting quarterback is. Even if Sanders was able to make the defense play better based on respect alone, he still would have been tasked with executing the same plays, throwing to the same weapons, and going through possessions behind the same offensive line.

Could the decision to move on from Callahan ultimately impact Ward in a negative way during his rookie season? Sure, continuity is key to growth in the NFL, but to say Sanders, the third-string quarterback in Cleveland, would magically fix that situation is the definition of a hot take even in this, the hot take era.