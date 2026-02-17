The Tennessee Titans have an opportunity to get a whole lot better during the 2026 offseason. Tennessee hired Robert Saleh at head coach, ushering in a new era of hope for the organization. The whole attitude around Tennessee could change if the Titans make a few splash additions during free agency.

ESPN's Matt Bowen listed the Titans as the best team fit for Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce ahead of free agency.

“With the Titans in position to be active in free agency, I like Pierce in Tennessee under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll,” Bowen wrote. “Pierce has the vertical stretch ability to produce down the field and can play a volume role as a multilevel target for quarterback Cam Ward. Pierce averaged a league-best 21.3 yards per catch in 2025.”

ESPN lists Pierce as the sixth-best free agent on the market during this offseason's free agency cycle. He is behind top-rated receiver George Pickens, who came in second on the list.

Other top wide receivers in this free agency class include Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, Rashid Shaheed, and Jauan Jennings.

The Titans know him well as a former division rival.

Pierce has been a consistent weapon for the Colts ever since joining the NFL back in 2022. But he had a huge breakout season in 2025.

Pierce hauled in 47 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. It was the first time in his professional career that he went over 1,000 receiving yards.

That breakout campaign could have some teams viewing Pierce as a game-changing wide receiver before free agency. It would not be surprising if Tennessee is one of those teams.

The Titans will enter free agency with $104.77 million in cap space, the most in the NFL by a wide margin. That positions them perfectly to make a big acquisition for a player like Pierce.

The themes of Tennessee's offseason should be upgrading their defense and creating a support system for Ward on offense. Signing Pierce would fit right in with that plan.

It will be exciting to see which players the Titans end up target during free agency.