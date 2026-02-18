The Tennessee Titans are looking to turn a new leaf when next season starts, and they've already made the necessary moves in this offseason to do so. Head coach Robert Saleh hired Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator, and he's had success at the position before being the New York Giants head coach.

Daboll will be coming into a situation where he knows the players on offense, one of them being wide receiver Calvin Ridley. It wasn't a great season for Ridley, and he was in trade rumors during the season before suffering an injury that cost him to miss the rest of the year.

There are now rumors going around that Ridley could be a cut candidate, and Daboll was asked about that possibility in a recent press conference.

“I'm not going to answer roster questions. I do know Rid He was great for me at Alabama and I'm looking forward to working with him,” Daboll said via Terry McCormick of the Titan Insider.

Article Continues Below

If Daboll is able to work with Ridley, it should be a good revival for the wide receiver and his time with the Titans. Daboll has shown throughout his time as an offensive coordinator that he can scheme open receivers, and Ridley should know after being alongside him when he was at Alabama.

The other person who should benefit from Daboll is Cam Ward, who had a solid rookie season, but was not able to use all of his skills to their fullest with the previous staff.

The hope is that the entire offense can take a big step from this past season, and they still have time to add talent from the draft, as well as free agency. Daboll will probably have a voice when it comes to what moves they decide to make on offense, and he may have a say in what they do about Ridley.