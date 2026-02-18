The Tennessee Titans landed Brian Daboll as the new offensive coordinator for next season. It's a huge hire that should help further the development of quarterback Cam Ward. Before accepting the job, though, many were surprised Daboll took this role over other opportunities, like the Philadelphia Eagles. On Wednesday, he revealed why he chose Tennessee.

During his introductory press conference, the 50-year-old coach listed several main reasons for choosing the Titans. Daboll claimed that his relationship with Robert Saleh, Mike Borgonzi's vision for the franchise, and having the opportunity to call plays for Ward all played a factor in his decision.

“It felt like the right fit with the right people,” said Daboll. “[I] obviously have a relationship with Robert [Saleh], in back to New York days. His vision of what he wants to do and how he wants to do it. Mike [Borgonzi] and the vision that he has. And then ultimately Cam [Ward] was a big factor. Have a lot of confidence in this young man… I look forward to working with him.”

Brian Daboll goes on to explain that he liked Ward during the pre-draft process in 2025. The former head coach of the New York Giants got to know the 23-year-old quarterback well during that time. Daboll liked his college tape and likes that Ward now has a full year of professional experience under his belt as well.

After being let go by the Giants, Daboll had plenty of interviews around the league, both for head coaching and offensive coordiantor roles. He seemed to be a finalist for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders head coaching jobs at first. Brian Daboll was also in the mix for the OC role for the Eagles. However, the Titans won him over and brought him on to the coaching staff.

It's been a slow but steady process in Tennessee. After several years of inconsistency, the franchise started making big changes last offseason. In 2025, the Titans named Borgonzie the new general manager and cleaned house in the front office. This offseason, the organization kicked it all off with a complete overhaul of the coaching staff.

With a new front office and a new coaching staff, the club aims to build a competitive roster. The Titans are projected to have about $100 million in cap space while owning the No. 4 pick overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.