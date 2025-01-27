The Tennessee Titans are continuing to bolster their front office, adding veteran NFL executive Reggie McKenzie, who will take on a “key, senior scouting role” within the organization. McKenzie brings over 30 years of experience in NFL personnel departments at age 61, making him an ideal addition to a Titans team looking to reshape their leadership.

“The Titans continue to add expertise to their front office, as they are set to hire #Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie in a key, senior scouting role, sources say. The former #Raiders GM and respected personnel man will support Mike Borgonzi, Chad Brinker, and Dave Ziegler,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter.

While McKenzie interviewed for the general manager position in Tennessee, the Titans ultimately chose Mike Borgonzi for the role. However, McKenzie’s vast experience and proven track record clearly made a strong impression, leading to this significant scouting role.

Before his stint with the Dolphins, where he served as a senior personnel executive from 2019 to 2024, McKenzie was the general manager for the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2018. During his time in Oakland, he earned NFL Executive of the Year honors in 2016 after helping the Raiders to a 12-4 record and a playoff appearance.

The Titans continue to add expertise to their front office

McKenzie’s career began with the Green Bay Packers, where he worked in various scouting and personnel roles from 1994 to 2011. During that time, he played a key part in building two Super Bowl-winning teams in 1996 and 2010. His experience constructing championship-caliber rosters should prove invaluable for a Titans franchise looking to return to contention in the AFC South.

Joining a front office that now includes fellow former Raiders GM Dave Ziegler, McKenzie will be tasked with supporting Borgonzi, assistant general manager Chad Brinker, and the rest of the Titans’ personnel team as they gear up for key offseason events like the Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine. For McKenzie, the move also represents a homecoming. The Knoxville native now returns to Tennessee, bringing his decades of NFL experience back to the Volunteer State.

The Titans, who are in the midst of a front-office overhaul, appear to be assembling a brain trust of experienced personnel minds. McKenzie’s addition underscores their commitment to building a knowledgeable staff as they aim to revamp the roster and compete at a high level in 2025. With McKenzie’s championship pedigree and sharp scouting acumen, the Titans’ front office looks better equipped to tackle the challenges of the offseason and beyond.