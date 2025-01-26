Mike Borgonzi has already made his first hire as the Tennessee Titans' general manager. Less than two weeks after accepting the job, Borgonzi will hire former Las Vegas Raiders executive Dave Ziegler as his assistant general manager, per Albert Breer.

Ziegler, 47, spent the 2024 season as an advisor for the New Orleans Saints. He was the general manager of the Raiders for two seasons, from 2022 to 2023. He was fired at the end of the 2023 season when Las Vegas went just 8-9.

Unfortunately, Ziegler's time with the Raiders was remarkably unsuccessful. Upon landing in Las Vegas, he hired Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels as the new head coach instead of interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. The move was controversial at the time, considering Bisaccia led the team to a playoff berth in 2021 in relief of Jon Gruden.

McDaniels lasted less than two seasons and was fired midway through 2023. Antonio Pierce took over as head coach and subsequently led the team to a 5-4 finish across the final nine games. Before Ziegler could make another head coaching decision, he was let go and replaced by Tom Telesco.

Before working with the Raiders, Ziegler rose through the ranks as an executive with the New England Patriots. He began in the team's scouting department in 2013 and became the director of pro personnel in 2016. By the time he accepted the job with Las Vegas, he was the Patriots' director of player personnel.

Mike Borgonzi, Titans beginning full rebuild in 2025

Borgonzi and Ziegler will immediately have heavy lifting to do in Tennessee. Save for head coach Brian Callahan, the Titans are essentially executing a full rebuild over the 2025 offseason.

Along with firing former general manager Ran Carthon, the Titans are expected to move on from quarterback Will Levis, who was benched down the stretch of the 2024 season. Levis recorded an NFL-worse touchdown-interception ratio of 13 to 12 in 2024, turning the ball over at the highest rate in the league.

The Titans have not been stable at quarterback for two decades. They briefly believed they were set with Ryan Tannehill, but the veteran journeyman fell apart in 2023, leading to then-head coach Mike Vrabel handing the keys to Levis late in the year.

Tennessee has not made the playoffs since 2021, when it secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the second consecutive year. It has been even longer since the Titans won a playoff game, last doing so in 2019.