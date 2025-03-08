There's a new regime in place at Nissan Stadium, as the Tennessee Titans are now under the leadership of new general manager Mike Borgonzi.

Former GM Ran Carthon was let go after a bizarre turn of events following last season, while the head coach he hired, Brian Callahan, will enter his second season at the helm. It's safe to say that it is once again a period of change in Nashville. That change could continue with the number one pick in April's 2025 NFL Draft, as many still try to guess what the Titans will try to do. This includes NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who believes Tennessee should take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the top selection.

“‘I wouldn't rule out Cam Ward going to the Titans at number one… I think that's a legitimate possibility,” said Jeremiah on his appearance Friday on the Pat McAfee Show.

If Ward would go number one overall, it wouldn't be all too shocking. In this day and age, signal callers are usually the top pick in the draft. The only time this isn't the case is if the team picking first already has one in place or if an absolutely generational talent is available. One can argue that Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is that type of player, but there is an issue: most people believe that the Titans have a vacancy at quarterback. Would taking Ward allow the team to move on from former second-round pick Will Levis? That would certainly be the hope moving forward, but will it come to fruition?

Titans could elect to pair Cam Ward with Will Levis

Despite his struggles last season, there's a reason why Levis was a second-round pick just a couple of years ago. In fact, he was considered to be a first-round talent at many times during the draft process, only to fall slightly once the 2023 NFL Draft came around.

Although he didn't impress too much during his time as the starting signal caller last year, he is a known quantity to Callahan. In theory, another offseason in the head coach's offense could help Levis progress. However, it is more likely than not that Levis isn't the guy. That's why Ward is even an option here.

A year ago, the soon-to-be former Miami Hurricane wouldn't have even sniffed the top overall selection. In fact, many evaluators have Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the two top presumptive quarterback prospects in this year's draft, behind last year's crop of six first-round signal callers. So, they might not have even been drafted until after the first round in 2024. Does that mean that Tennessee should take Ward or wait until the 2026 class? They might not have the luxury to wait that long.