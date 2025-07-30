Popular NFL video game franchise Madden has been releasing some of the player ratings for the 2026 edition of the game recently, and one of those players was Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. The game's creators gave Ward a 72 overall rating, which was well below several other members of the 2025 rookie class, including Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, and Cam Skattebo, among others.

One person who was not on board with the Cam Ward disrespect was none other than Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to comment a simple laughing emoji under a tweet from Bussin' With The Boys that announced some of the rookie ratings.

Ward was the number one overall draft pick this year out of Miami in a class that may not have been the deepest in terms of quarterbacks but still had a considerable amount of top-end talent.

Ward was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this past college football season, ultimately losing out on the award to Travis Hunter, who was selected at second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Titans fans are sure hoping for some competent quarterback play for the first time in a while. The Will Levis experiment backfired in epic fashion, and the team is banking on Ward's arm talent, athleticism, and strikingly calm demeanor on the field to help usher in a new era of success in Tennessee.

The problem is that the Titans don't exactly have a ton of talent with which to surround Ward. Calvin Ridley's best years are likely behind him, and the Tennessee offensive line doesn't figure to be very good this year.

However, it will just mean further opportunities for Ward to prove his skeptics wrong this year.

The Titans are slated to kick off their 2025 NFL season on September 7 vs the Denver Broncos on the road.