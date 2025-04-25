In a draft that featured a huge trade at the No. 2 slot, the Tennessee Titans did the expected when they selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The Titans struggled badly with their quarterback play in 2024 and finished the season with a 3-14 record. The selection of Ward is expected to give Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan a franchise quarterback who is capable of making big plays on a consistent basis.

Ward is expected to move into the QB1 role quickly for the Titans, but Callahan did not want to show his hand on Draft night. Instead, he said the decision on the team's starting quarterback — at least for the time being — would be deferred. “We'll see,” Callahan said, after the selection was made. “We don't need to worry about that until September.”

The Titans received multiple calls regarding the No. 1 pick in the draft. However, general manager Mike Borgonzi decided that the team would be much better off holding on to the pick and using it on a franchise quarterback than it would be in acquiring multiple picks.

Ward spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Washington State before transferring to Miami. He had two brilliant seasons with the Cougars before playing his best football with the Hurricanes.

Ward completed 305 of 454 passes for 4,313 yards with 39 TD passes and just 7 interceptions. He also ran for 204 yards and 4 TDs, and he won the Heisman trophy

Ward will try to give the Titans consistency at the QB1 spot

Ward was thrilled to be the No. 1 pick and looks forward to what he can accomplish with the Titans.

“I'm ready,” Ward told the NFL Network. “That's all I've been dreaming for, was the opportunity to play in the National Football League, and they've blessed me with it, so I'm going to make sure they get everything I've got.”

Callahan has had success in his career working with and coaching quarterbacks in the development process. He has collaborated with Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow and Derek Carr. If Callahan can help Ward adjust to the NFL quickly, the Titans will have an excellent chance to improve in the upcoming season.

The Titans have also added free-agent quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Tim Boyle. Neither of those two signal callers are expected to mount a serious challenge to Ward.

 