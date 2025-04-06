Shedeur Sanders is the most polarizing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some people believe he is the most pro-ready quarterback in the class, insistent that he deserves to go no later than No. 3. Others question his arm strength and ability to quickly get rid of the football, seeing him as more of a mid to late-first-round pick.

The wide range of opinions regarding the Colorado Buffaloes product will continue to be a main talking point in the next two and a half weeks. It is unknown how the Tennessee Titans grade Sanders, but their latest action indicates they are not considering him with the No. 1 overall selection.

The team met with Buffaloes duo Sanders and Travis Hunter after Colorado's Pro Day, mutually agreeing to cancel previously scheduled private workouts. It is becoming increasingly more likely that the Titans will grab Miami QB Cam Ward with the top pick. Where does that leave the draft's most famous player?

The Ringer's Todd McShay thinks Sanders will be at the heart of a crucial decision on April 24, one that he personally considers to be straightforward.

“And now I’m starting to hear more and more about Hunter to Cleveland at No. 2,” the analyst posted on X. “That would mean Abdul Carter vs. Shedeur for the Giants at No. 3. ***Not a difficult decision IMO.”

Would teams regret passing on Shedeur Sanders?

Many view the Penn State edge rusher as the best talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, noting his striking explosiveness and athleticism, but the New York Giants lack a franchise quarterback. If general manager Joe Schoen thinks Sanders has star potential, it might be irresponsible to pass over him.

However, New York could prioritize the present over the future after signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. If the Giants take the Carter route, Shedeur Sanders' landing spot becomes much harder to predict. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who also do not have a long-term option under center, could scoop him up at No. 21 if he drops. Or, the Cleveland Browns could trade up to snatch the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Sanders' draft-day destination is quite the mystery, but you should probably cross off the Titans.