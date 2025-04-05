With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Tennessee Titans hold all the cards.

They can select any quarterback they like, make a major swerve by picking a position player like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, or change the future of another franchise forever by trading the first overall selection away to allow for another team to snag their quarterback of the future.

So, to paraphrase Spiderman's Uncle Ben, with great power comes great responsibility, right? The Titans need to collect as much information as possible on the top prospects in this year's class to ensure they aren't picking first overall next year.

Well, while that may be the case, according to Titans staff writer Jim Wyatt, Tennessee has seen enough of one of the top prospects in this year's class, Shedeur Sanders, as, after watching his Pro Day in Boulder, they've decided to cancel their private worker with the second-generation NFL star.

“After yesterday's Colorado Pro Day, Titans brass met with Shedeur Sanders' camp, and the parties have agreed to cancel the upcoming private workout,” Wyatt wrote. “The Titans have seen four years of game film, scouted multiple games, and now attended a Pro Day they described as very impressive.”

Now, on paper, Wyatt's assertion isn't wrong per se; the Titans have seen Sanders play four years of college ball, have talked to people in his life, and have gone to his Pro Day, where they got to see him work out first-hand alongside his peers.

With that being said, why not bring Sanders in for a visit and get even more data points on him? Is the franchise sold on their current evaluation of Sanders, or are they more-or-less sure they they are drafting Cam Ward, with that visit better utilized on a player who could be there at the top of the second round, instead of a first round option who they can choose to draft or not to draft?

While Sanders could end up going first overall, this feels like a certified endorsement of him not being the first overall pick, which opens things up for the Cleveland Browns to select him at two or for another team like the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, or New York Jets to pick him at spots on the board.