The Tennessee Titans canceled Shedeur Sanders’ private workout and took a strong stance toward keeping the No. 1 pick. Therefore, an NFL insider confirmed another team would need to make a historic trade offer for them to pass on Cam Ward, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Take the Tennessee Titans’ decision to cancel their Wednesday workout with Shedeur Sanders for what it is,” Albert Breer wrote. “Plainly, my sense is it’s a powerful sign of the conviction they’ve built in Cam Ward’s worthiness as the first pick in 17 days. It also backs up what I’ve heard — that it would take a historic offer to move them to trade the pick and pass on the Miami quarterback.”

Titans closing in on selecting QB Cam Ward at No. 1

As most NFL “experts” do, Breer left himself wiggle room. They want people to think they “know” when it often little more than an “experienced guess.”

“I’m not saying the Cleveland Browns are on the clock at No. 2 quite yet,” Breer wrote. “But we’re getting there. And I think we’ll look back on this as being pretty remarkable in that the Titans came into the process not wanting to predetermine anything with the first pick.”

Breer said he believes the Titans have never seriously entertained a trade.

“… a trade was always unlikely, mostly because of the makeup of the draft class,” Breer said. “With the Titans’ roster being what it is, their revamped brass couldn’t afford to come out of April without a blue-chip centerpiece, be it a quarterback or otherwise.

“Since there appear to be just two non-quarterbacks at that level in the class — with a significant drop-off after (Travis) Hunter and (Abdul) Carter come off the board — the value of picks at Nos. 4, 5 and below is diminished significantly. Which would also kill any appetite the Titans have to drop past that line.”

Ward checks a lot of NFL boxes. He scored at the top in four categories of an ESPN skill list. Included in the mix, Ward has the best pocket mobility, according to Matt Bowen.

“Ward has the foot quickness to evade pressure and move in the pocket,” Bowen wrote. “He keeps his eyes up as he slides or steps up to create a better throwing platform. His 46.8 QBR when under pressure ranked 10th in the FBS last season.”

Also, he owns a quick release, instinctive passing ability, and he’s creative. No wonder the Titans are pretty locked in on adding Ward to their team.