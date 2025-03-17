The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and it does appear they're leaning towards selecting a quarterback.

Adam Schefter revealed Monday on ESPN that as long as they keep their top pick, the Titans will most likely take University of Miami star Cam Ward, who is expected to go No. 1 regardless:

"It certainly seems like there's a mounting consensus that Cam Ward is going to be the No. 1 pick." Based off what @AdamSchefter is hearing, even if the Titans trade back, Cam Ward will be the No. 1 pick 👀 pic.twitter.com/dC1dZM7KsR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

As things stand, Will Levis is QB1 for the Titans. Mason Rudolph is gone, having reunited with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Levis has been disappointing and rather inconsistent during his time in Tennessee and it's become quite clear he isn't the answer under center.

The Titans did sign a quarterback in free agency but it was backup Brandon Allen. That move certainly pointed even more to the franchise selecting Ward next month. While they've also met with Shedeur Sanders, the belief is Ward will be the top pick, as Schefter mentioned.

The ex-Miami standout is the real deal with a versatile skillset and he has extensive college experience, starting for four years. He's extremely confident in his abilities as well, sending a strong message to teams a few weeks back:

“You're either going to draft me or you're not,” Ward said. “If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that.”

When speaking at the combine, Titans head coach Brian Callahan revealed what he's looking for most in a potential QB1. Via ESPN:

“I think the one that matters the most is being able to perform under pressure,” Callahan said. “If you're a great leader as a football player, but you don't perform when it matters, it's hard to connect those two things.”

Ward has certainly done that and he has a decorated resume. We'll see if the Titans make him their next quarterback.