The Tennessee Titans are the most important team in the NFL heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee holds the first overall pick, and many analysts believe they'll take QB Cam Ward. One NFL analyst believes the Titans will make an aggressive trade during the draft to give Ward a shiny new weapon.

ESPN's Matt Miller penned an article with Jordan Reid on Thursday that aims to answer draft questions for each NFL team. They had some interesting things to say about the Titans.

Miller believes the Titans are a team to watch make some big moves on the second day of the draft.

“All signs point to Cam Ward (Miami) being the pick at No. 1, so the thing to watch is what the Titans will do on Day 2,” Miller wrote.

Miller suggested that the Titans may trade up on day two, or even into the late first round, to acquire a talented wide receiver.

“Expect Tennessee to be aggressive in adding a wideout, possibly with a trade up from No. 35 overall to target a player such as Emeka Egbuka(Ohio State) or Luther Burden III (Missouri),” Miller concluded.

Egbuka feels like one of the most underrated players in the 2025 NFL draft class. This year's class is pretty thin at receiver, which makes someone like Egbuka important for WR-needy teams to target.

Egbuka projects as a talented slot receiver in the NFL. However, that does not mean he won't be an excellent pro, or that he isn't worth trading up for.

In fact, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that one Big Ten coach compared Egbuka to Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“Egbuka might be the most underrated offensive player in the draft right now,” the coach said. “He's smart as s***. In '12' personnel, he went outside, too. When you're evaluating him, you should be evaluating everything he does. Mid-to-high 4.4's (40), straight ‘A' student, the best interview. Don't overthink it.”

Titans fans would certainly be thrilled to add a player of St. Brown's talent. Hopefully he is still available towards the end of the first round.