The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and Emeka Egbuka is viewed as one of the top wide receiver prospects in this class. Egbuka's stock may be rising in the coming weeks, as the Ohio State Buckeyes star received a head-turning NFL comparison.

One Big Ten coach compared Emeka Egbuka to Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. In the statement, the former Ohio State star was considered possibly the “most underrated offensive player in the draft.” He's being viewed as a first-round selection in the upcoming draft.

“Egbuka might be the most underrated offensive player in the draft right now,” according to a current Big Ten coach who compared him favorably to Lions' All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. “He's smart as s***. In '12' personnel, he went outside, too. When you're evaluating him, you should be evaluating everything he does. Mid-to-high 4.4's (40), straight ‘A' student, the best interview. Don't overthink it.”

The 22-year-old wide receiver played all four seasons at Ohio State. During his senior year, he proved to be a reliable option in the passing game alongside teammate Jeremiah Smith. Emeka Egbuka finished the 2024 campaign with 81 receptions, 1,011 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns.

When the early draft process began, Emeka Egbuka was viewed as a Day 2 prospect. However, he had a strong showing at his Pro Day, recording a 4.48 40-time. He's also reportedly been impressive in interviews and has no recorded off-field issues. It's unclear when he'll be selected in the NFL Draft but his stock has been steadily rising throughout the offseason.

Emeka Egbuka's comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown is intriguing, as the Lions star is incredibly versatile. Detroit uses him in the slot and outside, as he's a vital weapon for Jared Goff and the offense. The three-time Pro Bowler finished the 2024 season with 115 receptions, 1,253 yards, and 12 touchdowns. His 12 scores are the most of his career in a single season so far.