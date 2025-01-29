The Washington Commanders were one of the best stories in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Expectations were low for a Washington team that had a brand new everything to start the season. The Commanders got a new ownership group and with it new front office personnel and plenty of changes to the roster. Despite their low expectations, the Commanders rattled off 12 wins and multiple playoff victories on their way to an NFC Championship Game appearance.

Now Washington must transition into offseason mode and make some positive changes.

Thankfully, the Commanders have plenty of resources that they can use to continue building the roster around Jayden Daniels' strengths.

Washington enters the offseason with roughly $86 million in cap space, giving them one of the healthiest cap situations in the NFL. The Commanders also hold the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have seven total picks to work with, including three seventh-rounder picks.

If the Commanders feel comfortable dipping into some future draft capital, they could improve the roster even further. Now may be the right opportunity to assemble a winning roster around Daniels while he is still on a rookie contract.

Below we will explore two of the best players the Commanders need to trade for during the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Commanders could really use a versatile offensive weapon like Deebo Samuel

First the trade terms.

Commanders receive:

WR Deebo Samuel

2025 seventh-round pick (from Panthers)

49ers receive:

2025 second-round pick

This aggressive trade looks very similar to Houston's trade for Stefon Diggs last year.

The Commanders need to add weapons around Daniels on offense. Adding someone like Deebo could create several exciting possibilities for the Commanders on offense.

Before we get too creative here, simply adding a WR2 who is as talented as Samuel would be a big win for Washington. Terry McLaurin could use all the help he can get to keep defenses guessing.

What's most exciting about Samuel is how he could open up Washington's offense. Imagine the run concepts that the Commanders could add from the 49ers' playbook that were specifically designed or Samuel. Those same plays could become even more dangerous with a QB like Jayden Daniels who is a threat to run the football himself. The Commanders could come up with some interesting ways to stretch out opposing defenses and punish them with their running game.

The actual terms of the trade would likely depend on how much money Samuel wants to make in 2025.

In all likelihood, Samuel and the Commanders would have to renegotiate his contract immediately after being traded. As such, the cost of his extension would factor into the price Washington is willing to spend on him. The Commanders can afford to trade for a piece like Samuel and they should not be shy about making it happen.

As for the 49ers, they can receive $33 million in cap relief in 2026 by trading Deebo before June 1st. That, paired with a good draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, could be enough to pry Deebo away from San Francisco.

Jack Conklin would give Washington protection for Jayden Daniels and improve run game

First the trade terms.

Commanders receive:

T Jack Conklin

Browns receive:

2026 fourth-round pick

The Commanders need to build a strong offensive line in front of Jayden Daniels. He was sacked 47 times during the regular season, which is the sixth most in the NFL. Part of this is a result of Daniels' unique playing style, as well as having a poor o-line protecting him.

Regardless of the cause, Washington needs to look into trading for a player like Jack Conklin.

Conklin no longer fits the timeline in Cleveland. The Browns are headed for a complete rebuild and no longer need a talented right tackle like Conklin. At least, at his current price.

This trade makes sense as the Browns look towards the future and the Commanders try to win now.

Cleveland can receive ~$19 million in cap relief in 2026 if they trade Conklin before June 1st. This could be the most valuable part of the trade for Cleveland, who is hungry for cap space because of Deshaun Watson's ridiculous contract.

The Browns also receive a mid-round pick in 2026, which feels more valuable than a 2025 pick for a rebuilding team.

One could argue that almost every player on the Browns should be available at this point in their rebuild. However, GM Andrew Berry may not see it that way.

If this trade did go down, the Commanders would gain an incredible right tackle who could compete with Andrew Wylie during training camp. Unless Washington adds a tackle in the draft, one of them would likely slide to the left side in 2025.