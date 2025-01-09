Deebo Samuel will not have to search for a new team in the offseason after all. Despite rumors of the San Francisco 49ers potentially moving the star receiver, general manager John Lynch confirmed that the 28-year-old would return to the team in 2025.

Lynch was asked about Samuel's future with the team during his Jan. 8 media presser and immediately shut down any trade or release rumors.

“Deebo is under contract,” Lynch told reporters on Wednesday. “Yeah, [I expect him back]. He's a good player and has done a ton for this organization and we're not in the business of letting good players out of here.”

Samuel is coming off a career-worst season in 2024 that resulted in just 670 receiving yards, 136 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He appeared in 15 of the 49ers' 17 games but was a mainstay on the injury report while struggling with drops and consistency all season.

The former Pro Bowler's dip in performance resulted in many fans speculating on his potential decline, resulting in the release rumors. With the 49ers looking to make room to extend Brock Purdy in the offseason, Samuel's $15 million cap hit in 2025 could be seen as a liability.

The 2025 season will be the final of Samuel's current contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason, the summer after his 30th birthday.

Key 49ers free agents

Aside from Purdy, the 49ers will have many other roster moves to address in the offseason. Several key players will hit free agency within a matter of months, many of whom Lynch will prioritize retaining.

Arguably the most notable will be star cornerback and defensive captain Charvarius Ward, whose contract expired in 2024. However, Ward's situation has become uniquely personal after he admitted that he has a hard time living in California after his daughter's death.

Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks, Elijah Mitchell, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Isaac Yiadom and Tashaun Gipson Sr. will also hit free agency, among others. Additionally, several players who are contracted through 2025 could be moved to create cap room, including George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk.

San Francisco is one year removed from handing out lucrative deals to numerous other key players on its roster. After a full summer of negotiation, Brandon Aiyuk signed the biggest deal, giving him $120 million over the next four seasons. Star left tackle Trent Williams also re-negotiated his $82 million deal that lasts through 2026.