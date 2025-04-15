It’s getting close to draft day. Will the Washington Commanders pull off a trade? And will they find late-round sleepers? It’s time to take a look at the Washington Commanders 2025 NFL mock draft, using the ESPN NFL Draft simulator.

The Commanders enter the draft with glaring position needs at edge rusher and defensive back. They likely shored up the run defense through free agency but need pass-rush help in the draft. Also, the defensive back position remains questionable, especially after the less-than-stellar performance of Marshon Lattimore in a limited 2024 run.

We let the simulator spin for the other teams, and we picked for the Commanders. Here’s how thigns played out.

Round 1: Edge rusher James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

This came down to an extremely tough call with Shemar Stewart still on the board as well. But the tiebreaker between these guys is speed. And that’s what Commanders head coach Dan Quinn likes on his defense.

Quinn has enjoyed success with twitchy edge rushers and Pearce meets that description, according to Marcus Mosher of the33rdteam.com.

“He's likely not an every-down player right away, as he needs to put on some weight,” Mosher said. “Still, he can bend around the edge and create havoc on opposing quarterbacks.”

The idea of a player gaining weight to get better against the run sounds more reasonable than a guy who couldn’t get sacks at the collegiate level. Despite his talent, Stewart totaled only 4.5 sacks over three season. That’s total. Very poor production.

Still, Mel Kiper Jr. likes what he offers, according to espn.com.

“Stewart has all the talent in the world — speed, explosiveness, and power,” Kiper wrote “If an NFL coaching staff can help him put it all together, the upside is immense. I'm betting on Commanders coach Dan Quinn unlocking that potential.”

However, Pearce sounds more like a big-play monster. And that’s what the Commanders desperately need.

Round 2: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa St.

Higgins is the perfect complement to the Commanders’ offense. He’s 6-foot-4 and weighs 214 pounds. Higgins doesn’t possess great athleticism but has other elite traits. And again, this is more about fit. Putting him in the mix with Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel will make this offense extremely hard to defend.

He has been projected as a potential plus starter, according to nfl.com.

“Big inside/outside wideout with modest athletic attributes but outstanding ball skills that make him a projectable NFL prospect,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Higgins needs a more limited route tree but can operate on all three levels in the right scheme. He’s smooth but physical in his routes and does a nice job of creating pockets of separation with force and strength.

“(Higgins) has mismatch qualities from the slot with body control and a catch radius that make him a menace on jump balls downfield. He won’t outrun cornerbacks and is nothing special after the catch, but his size, ball skills, and competitiveness create a profile of production as a future contributor in three-wide sets.”

Also, Higgins drew an impressive Nico Collins comp from Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

Round 4: RB Jordan James, Oregon

There were multiple running backs on the board at this point, but James offered the best ceiling. He isn’t a home-run threat, but he’s a guy who can consistently hit the 8-to-12-yard run and keep the chains moving.

He showed a great deal of effort in college, according to nytimes.com.

“You can’t measure his determination with a stopwatch or measuring tape,” Brugler wrote. “He ripped off a ton of doubles but wasn’t much of a home-run threat — he ranked 10th in the FBS in carries of 10 or more yards (39) but 173rd in carries of 20 or more yards (3).

“Overall, James’ well-rounded, no-nonsense run style will translate well to the NFL game. As will his feel for maximizing runs at the line of scrimmage and making the first man miss, which he does in multiple different ways (power, balance, quickness, vision).”

ESPN had Devin Neal (Kansas) and D.J. Giddens (Kansas State) rated higher, but James is the best pick here.

Round 6: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

It’s hard to find projectable starters this late in the draft, but Burke could become an exception. Burke is versatile in his coverage, according to nfl.com.

“Productive four-year starter with the ability to press and navigate zone coverages,” Zierlein wrote. “Burke possesses NFL size and strength to slow and control the release from press. His coverage movements are smooth, but he’s not always instinctive or natural in man coverage.

“Burke struggles with change of direction as a pattern-matcher and lacks the closing burst to make up for it. He’s capable from zone but needs to prioritize the ball over the man when breaking on the throw. He’s fierce in run support and tackles with good technique to stop ball-carriers. Burke fits as a downhill zone corner with special-teams ability.”

This is type of toughness the Commanders will need in 2025 if Marshon Lattimore misses a game or two.

Round 7: LB Shemar James, Florida

This guy poked his head in the mix in Round 6. Therefore, since he’s still around it makes sense to round out the draft with him.

There’s potential with James, but he’ll need work to become pro-ready, according to nytimes.com.

“When he accurately reads and unlocks, James plays with the speed, twitch and change-of-direction skills to make stops all over the field,” Brugler wrote. “He can flex as a blitzer but must become more consistent in his coverage drops to maximize his energetic talent.

“Overall, James needs to mature his play recognition to cut down on the missteps, but the athletic tools are there for him to become a rangy run-and-hit defender. Carving out a special teams role early in his career will be critical as he develops.”