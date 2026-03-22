The Washington Commanders are keeping one of their most reliable offensive linemen in place, re-signing guard Chris Paul to a one-year, $3 million deal. The move brings continuity to an offensive line that showed steady improvement throughout the 2025 season.

Paul, a former seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is entering his fifth season with Washington and is coming off the most productive year of his career. He appeared in all 17 games last season and started a career-high 15, allowing just one sack and committing only two penalties. Over his 34-game career, Paul has surrendered only four sacks, a testament to his consistency and development.

Despite drawing interest from other teams in free agency, Paul ultimately chose to return to Washington. “I’m just really excited and really honored to be back with my brothers,” he said. Rather than chasing a larger deal elsewhere, Paul emphasized his belief in the organization and his own growth, adding that he feels like he is “just scratching the surface” of his potential.

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The decision also reflects the Commanders’ emphasis on competition and internal development. While Paul is expected to compete for the starting left guard spot again in 2026, nothing has been guaranteed. “What I know about this organization is we are all about competition,” Paul said, reinforcing the team’s mindset heading into the offseason.

Bringing Paul back ensures stability up front, especially alongside key pieces like left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who has publicly praised Paul’s growth and work ethic. The Commanders now return all of their primary offensive line starters, a crucial factor as they look to build momentum heading into the 2026 season.

For a modest $3 million price tag, Washington secures a dependable starter who continues to trend upward. It may not be a flashy move, but it is exactly the kind of signing that winning teams rely on.