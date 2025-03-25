There seems to be a lot of chatter surrounding the Washington Commanders and what they should do with their first-round pick. ESPN and ClutchPoints suggested the Commanders should trade down and acquire more picks. However, here are the three best players the Commanders should target in the 2025 NFL Draft if they stay at No. 29 with their first-round pick.

Washington has a Super Bowl mindset for the 2025 season. The organization plans to strike while the iron — in this case, quarterback Jayden Daniels — is hot and inexpensive. The Commanders have made significant upgrades through free agency. Now it’s time to hit a couple of home runs in the draft.

Two of the most well-known NFL draft analysts are Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. They both think the Commanders will look at the cornerback position at No. 29 overall.

Commanders in the market for CB Azareye-h Thomas?

It would be hard to argue with the Commanders looking in this direction. Thomas stands almost 6-foot-2 and weighs 197 pounds. But is the first round too high for this Florida State product?

Remember, whoever plays cornerback for the Commanders will have to deal with A.J. Brown (Eagles), CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys), and Malik Nabers (Giants). That’s six games worth of tough coverage. Of course, the Commanders have Marshon Lattimore, but he showed last season he could not handle Brown or Lamb. So Thomas would have to step up and deal with it, at least on a part-time basis during a given matchup.

One knock on Thomas is his speed, according to nfl.com.

“Press-man cornerback with average speed but excellent length to disrupt game flow for opponents,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Thomas deters early looks his way from quarterbacks by jabbing, crowding, and smothering the release from press. He lacks route recognition and lateral twitch to stay tight to breaks from off-man.

“(Also,) he needs to develop his instincts and trust his eyes from zone coverage. He has average top-end speed but competes to shrink the receiver’s downfield catch odds using his length and ball skills … more likely to spoil a catch than make a play on the football that results in a turnover. But that could change with more experience. He’s below average in run support, although he improved in that area in 2024. Thomas needs more seasoning, but he could become a good starter within two or three years.”

That last sentence isn’t good enough. The Commanders need a dude for 2025.

Would CB Maxwell Hairston be the right fit?

Let’s look at Kiper’s pick, Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston. He doesn’t have the height or weight of Thomas at 5-11 and 183 pounds. But Hairston can flat-out run with a 40-yard dash time of 4.28 seconds.

“Slender outside cornerback with long arms and impressive ball production,” Zierlein wrote. “Hairston is capable of playing all forms of zone and man coverage. He anticipates well with his eyes forward and has the burst to take the ball away, posting six interceptions (three returned for TDs) over his last 20 games.

“(Also,) he stays connected in man coverage with good agility and fluidity but needs to do a better job of locating the football downfield. He will struggle to contest big wideouts, and his run support will turn off some teams. Hairston has the athleticism and on-ball talent to become a starter, but he needs to prove he can hold up to the rigors and physicality of the NFL game.”

Again, big questions abound with Hairston. His lack of physicality would make him fodder for Brown and Lamb.

No, the Commanders should not focus on getting a cornerback. They should wait until the second round and take the slight discount because the aforementioned players have key drawbacks that aren’t worth the first round.

What positional direction should Commanders go?

Instead, the Commanders should focus squarely on edge rusher. One of those guys would be Marshall’s Mike Green, according to a recent nfl.com mock draft.

Green could fit in immediately as a pass rusher, paying dividends as early as Week 1. And his other deficiencies could be worked on as the season progresses.

“High-energy pass rusher with productivity and a method of play that should translate to the next level,” Zeirlien wrote. “Green displays a natural and instinctive rush, utilizing loose hips and a series of moves and counters that can open doors with force or finesse. He’s very physical, with notes of violence in the way he attacks blockers in both phases.

“His explosiveness allows him to penetrate gaps, play around or through the protection edges and change direction quickly to finish in the backfield. He relentlessly presses forward, but can run out of gas due to his hot-running motor. Teams might wish he were heavier and longer but he’s willful, skilled and powerful with the ability to create enormous matchup concerns as an edge rusher on the next level.”

Which edge rushers fill the bill?

Green or Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. should be the target at No. 29. Pearce can be explosive, too.

“Pearce is a tight-hipped, linear pass rusher with explosive take-offs and good speed-to-power but a lack of bend to flatten at the top,” Zeirlien wrote. “His high pressure rate is partially derived from an instinctive feel for positioning, allowing him to work around protection for quick wins into the pocket.

“He’s very long but narrow through his hips, so the build-out of his frame might be limited. Pearce knows how to play around blocks and has the speed to close and tackle, but his base is naturally narrow and lacks bend. He’ll need to improve his strength and technique as an NFL run defender. Despite those concerns, Pearce’s length, twitch and rush production create a higher ceiling.”

Whatever the Commanders do in the first round, rest assured getting a defensive player will be at the top of the list. The only way they would stray is if an offensive player surprisingly drops.