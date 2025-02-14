Good news for the Washington Commanders as they kept their offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in the house. That could help Jayden Daniels have another banner year. Looking forward, here is an analysis of the Commanders' three-round 2025 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator.

The Commanders enter the draft with needs at wide receiver, offensive tackle, edge rusher, and cornerback (thanks to Ron Rivera’s knuckleheaded decision to draft Emmanuel Forbes Jr. in the first round in 2023).

So what did the simulator churn out for Washington in the first three rounds?

Commanders get North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton in first

When looking at the Commanders’ needs, this doesn’t fit the bill. Yes, the running back position is not NFL elite, with Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler leading the way. But it doesn’t seem like the Commanders should burn their first pick on the position.

Hampton grades out at a solid 88.2 for the NFL Draft. So he’s certainly not a slouch.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder rushed for 1,660 yards and scored 15 touchdowns during his final year at North Carolina. He also caught 38 passes for 373 receiving yards and added two scores. There’s a lot of hype around Hampton, and some consider him in the same class as the higher-rated Ashton Jeanty of Boise State.

Omarion Hampton put up good numbers in 2024

Hampton racked up 1,222 yards after contact, working behind a so-so offensive line with the Tar Heels. He has been compared to Colts star Jonathan Taylor and is projected as an immediate starter. The NFL scouting community is excited about his potential as a bell-cow back, according to nfl.com.

“Omarion Hampton has flown under the radar for most of the season,” Bucky Brooks wrote. “A power runner with the balance, body control, and vision to slither between cracks on downhill runs, the North Carolina product is built to play in an old-school scheme that features dirty runs between the tackles.”

However, he doesn’t have top-end speed. His wiggle and elusiveness come into question. Also, he hasn’t rated highly in pass protection, which should be a prerequisite for any back trying to protect Daniels. He’s a lower-ceiling player and not worthy of a first-round pick by the Commanders.

Under this mock draft, the Commanders would be better off going with Oregon junior offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

“Josh Conerly Jr. has surged up the charts as evaluators are increasingly smitten with his size and athleticism,” Brooks wrote. “The Oregon standout is a work in progress, but his upside and potential could make him a Pro Bowl-caliber player at the next level.”

The Commanders must fix their offensive line, and Conerly is a high-potential player they should seek to protect Daniels’ blind side. This is the type of risk the Commanders must take to solidify things in front of Daniels for the 2025 season.

PFF gives Texas T Cameron Williams to Commanders in second

This is a better pick by the simulator, but it wouldn’t fit if the Commanders grab Conrely in the first round.

Also, Williams likely won’t be around at No. 61, where the PFF simulator put him. The Texas standout is projected as the 28th-best player available. ESPN’s Matt Miller ranks him as the No. 3 overall tackle with ESPN’s Mel Kuiper slotting him at No. 7 for the position.

One NFL scout said Williams has high potential, according to espn.com.

“I think he's got major upside and his size (6-foot-5, 335 pounds) and length, you can't teach,” one NFL scout who has studied Williams told ESPN. “He's powerful. He's great at the point of the attack and has great physicality and a strong anchor. That's what you want when a guy is that size.”

The Commanders won’t get a player like Williams this late. They are better off getting the best available in the first round.

For the second round, the Commanders could target Iowa safety Sebastian Castro.

PFF gives S Ohio State's Lathan Ransom to Commanders

If the Commanders grab Castro in the second round, they will need to get a cornerback here in the third round.

The best look at this point could be Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas. He brings good size (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) to the position. And he gets good marks from nfldraftbuzz.com.

“Thomas brings an excellent blend of length and athleticism to the table, making him an intriguing developmental prospect at the next level,” the site wrote. “His ability to high-point the ball and disrupt passing lanes with his wingspan gives him potential as a boundary corner. His experience in various defensive alignments adds scheme versatility. However, his technique refinement lags behind his physical gifts, particularly in press-man situations.”

The downside is that he may not fit perfectly into a defensive unit.

“The Florida State product's positional flexibility is a double-edged sword. While it allows for creative deployment in multiple defensive packages, it also suggests he hasn't fully mastered a single spot in the secondary. His willingness to support the run and contribute on special teams will endear him to coaches, but his tackling technique needs polishing to consistently bring down NFL-caliber athletes in space.”