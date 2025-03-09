The Washington Commanders trusted Zach Ertz for veteran leadership and crucial catches at tight end. The NFC runner-ups looked set to lose him in NFL free agency. Washington will instead welcome him back.

The multiple Pro Bowl tight end Ertz agreed to a one-year deal, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero Saturday night. Pelissero added that Ertz' deal is worth $6.25 million, plus will feature $9 million in incentives.

“Ertz made a big impact in Washington and now is headed back on a deal negotiated by Steve Caris of Wasserman NFL,” Pelissero posted on X.

The veteran looked appealing for the upcoming free agency cycle. Ertz even looked strong for the Los Angeles Rams, who need TE help. Other contenders needing TE help looked appealing for Ertz. The Commanders still surfaced as a contender to bring back Ertz, though. Now he'll run it back with Washington.

Impact Zach Ertz delivered on Commanders

Ertz impacted the Commanders for all 17 games. And stepped his game up for an untested NFL rookie quarterback at the beginning of the season.

The chemistry between Ertz and Jayden Daniels, though, became instant. Ertz put together one of his finest NFL seasons in return.

The 6-foot-6 option caught 66 passes for 654 yards and scored seven touchdowns. All three marks represented his best totals since the 2021 season. But that campaign watched Ertz suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals — the latter through a midseason trade.

Ertz produced his most early success with the Eagles. He earned all three of his Pro Bowl trips in an Eagles uniform. That includes his epic 116-catch, 1,163-yard and eight touchdown season of 2018. Ertz is also revered for leading the franchise to their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in the 2017 season — also the year of his first Pro Bowl nod.

But Ertz is now one of the toasts of the nation capitol's sports scene. He elevated the Commanders to their first NFC Championship game appearance since the 1991 season. Now he's returning to the NFC runner-ups on a $6.25 million deal.