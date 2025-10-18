Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will be leaning on a whole new cast of wide receivers on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys. Deebo Samuel will be out with a heel injury, and Terry McLaurin will miss his fourth consecutive game with a quad injury when the Commanders head to Dallas for their Week 7 game.

With the Commanders missing a combined 450-plus receiving yards between the two star wideouts, Daniels will need to get creative when it comes to who he has to pass the ball to.

Three players that the star second-year quarterback can look to are Luke McCaffery, Jaylin Lane, and Chris Moore, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

“Luke McCaffrey has two catches for 83 yards over the last two games,” Garafolo wrote. “Big-play ability for the Commanders, but will see a higher volume of targets tomorrow (he has 10 in 6 games) with Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Noah Brown out. Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore also to get looks.”

McCaffery has already made an impression over the previous two games heading into Week 7, hauling in two catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. The Rice standout has shown big-play ability throughout the start of the 2025 season, catching eight passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 10 targets.

The younger brother of star San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery is expected to receive a larger share of the targets in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, per Garafolo.

Moore emerged on Washington’s roster after not playing a single game in 2024. The 32-year-old Cincinnati product has six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in five games played in 2025. He last played for the Tennessee Titans in 2023, hauling in 22 catches on 35 targets and racking up 424 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

Lane has seven catches for 82 yards in his debut season out of Virginia Tech. Washington’s fourth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft caught 38 passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns in his final season with the Hokies in 2025. He peaked in 2023, when he racked up 940 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 69 receptions in his last year with Middle Tennessee State University in 2023 before he made the transfer to Virginia Tech that winter.