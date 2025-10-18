Wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss the Washington Commanders’ game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a heel injury. According to the Commanders’ official social media account, Samuel will not travel with the team to Dallas. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed the news. Washington will now be without its top three receivers, Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown, and Samuel, for the crucial Cowboys-Commanders matchup.

#Commanders WR Deebo Samuel won’t travel to Dallas and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the #Cowboys. In a big division game, Washington will be without its top three receivers: Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown and now Samuel. pic.twitter.com/X4ZcqJKKml — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

This development drastically changes the Commanders’ offensive outlook. With three of their primary playmakers sidelined, star quarterback Jayden Daniels now faces a difficult challenge. The Cowboys remain one of the NFC’s most dangerous offensive teams, though their defense has struggled to find consistency this season. As a result, Daniels will have to rely on backup receivers and tight ends to keep the offense moving.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys plan to exploit Washington’s thin receiving corps and ramp up defensive pressure early. Coming off a tough 30–27 loss to the Panthers, Dallas will look to bounce back and regain control early. The team still aims to dictate tempo from the opening drive and reestablish its rhythm on both sides of the ball.

Furthermore, the injuries to Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown compound the Commanders' struggles. McLaurin is dealing with a quad injury that has kept him out since Week 3, while Brown remains on injured reserve with a groin injury. Both receivers were vital in stretching defenses and creating separation downfield. Their absence removes two of the team’s most dependable route runners and veteran voices in the locker room.

For the Commanders, Deebo Samuel’s absence is more than a lineup change, it disrupts the rhythm of an offense built on speed and versatility. His knack for creating yards after the catch and stretching defenses has been a key part of Washington’s game plan. Now, without him, the Commanders must adjust quickly to maintain their playoff push.

As the Cowboys-Commanders rivalry renews, both teams understand the stakes. Dallas looks to climb the NFC East standings after slipping to third place, while Washington, currently second, hopes to maintain its position despite mounting injuries. Every possession will matter in what promises to be a tense divisional battle.