On Sunday afternoon, the Washington Commanders moved to 1-0 on the young 2025 NFL season with a comfortable home win over the NFC East division rival New York Giants. While a win over 2025 Russell Wilson isn't exactly something to write home about, the Commanders did everything fans were expecting en route to the 21-6 victory.

Things will get a lot tougher in a hurry for the Commanders as they hit the road on a short week to take on the Green Bay Packers this Thursday in Lambeau Field. The Packers got off to a strong start to their own 2025 campaign by demolishing the Detroit Lions, and they also recently added star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the mix, who recorded a sack on Sunday in his first game as a Packer.

As it so happens, Parsons was once coached by Commanders head coach Dan Quinn back when both were members of the Dallas Cowboys organization, and recently, Quinn spoke on the immense respect he has for the star.

“I was surprised he was traded and I had an absolute blast coaching him. He brings out the mad scientist in you. He was a player that could learn things quickly,” said Quinn, per John Keim of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

A huge test for the Commanders

The Washington Commanders are coming off of a 2024-25 season in which they shocked the world by making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, thanks in large part to a historically elite rookie season from quarterback Jayden Daniels.

This year, the Commanders will no longer have the luxury of being able to sneak up on opponents who may have underestimated them in 2024. The Green Bay Packers are sure to be ready for the challenge on Thursday evening when they welcome Washington into town, with Matt LaFleur and company dialing up a defense designed to try to diminish Daniels' many strengths.

Still, the Commanders will have another opportunity to put the world on notice if they are able to steal a road game in Green Bay. That game is slated to kick off on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.