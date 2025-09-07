With Deebo Samuel shining, the Washington Commanders rolled past the Giants. And Jayden Daniels got off to a winning start. However, here is what Daniels told Tom Brady about the sloppy Week 1 win, according to a post on X by JP Finlay.

“Jayden Daniels tells Tom Brady that he’s happy with the Week 1 win, but it was too sloppy. Says Deebo is a weapon and that Bill “did his thing”

Daniels threw for 233 yards and a touchdown, and the Commanders kept the Giants out of the end zone in a 21-6 win Sunday.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels leads a win

Daniel said the Commanders have work to do before the Week 2 matchup against the Packers, according to a post on X by JP Finlay.

“Jayden Daniels says teams aren’t going to be their best Week 1, but now they’ve got to clean it up to get ready for Green Bay on a short week”

Coming off a 12-5 season and a run to the NFC Championship game, the Commanders entered the season with high hopes. But head coach Dan Quinn said he hasn’t been looking for his team to do the same thing in 2025, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I don't want to replicate it,” Quinn said. “I want to build off it.”

Daniels helped the Commanders get off to a good start. He missed some opportunities, including a deep ball to Terry McLaurin that could have gone for a long touchdown. Part of that might be attributed to McLaurin’s missed activity in the preseason because of a contract dispute.

He showed off his running skills, gaining 68 yards on 11 attempts. He was the team’s second-leading rusher behind rookie Bill Croskey-Merritt, who totaled 82 yards on just 10 attempts.

Last year, the Commanders suffered their worst regular-season loss in the opener. The Buccaneers beat them, 37-20. That was the only game the Commanders lost by more than one score. Therefore, getting off to a good start this year is a crucial step forward.

Also, the defense came up big against the Giants, who many NFL observers picked as a potential upset candidate in Week 1. Giants' quarterback Russell Wilson completed only 17 of 37 attempts for 168 yards and suffered two sacks.