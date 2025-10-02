The Washington Commanders had hopes of getting their offense healthy ahead of their Week 5 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. All signs point to quarterback Jayden Daniels making his return. But even if he does, he will be without his top weapon.

Commanders' Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a quad injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

McLaurin will not travel with the team, and is not the only receiver. Wideout Noah Brown, who is nursing groin and knee issues, has also been ruled out.

Despite being designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, offensive guard Sam Cosmi is not traveling with the Commanders either. It is difficult enough to win games in the NFL when you have a full cast of characters.

But a weakened Commanders' offense may have a difficult time against the Chargers' defense.

Los Angeles is third in the NFL, allowing just 270 yards per game. They are also fourth in the league, giving up 17.8 points per game.

Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh very likely will have his team ready to play. They are coming off a dreadful performance against the lowly New York Giants. That culminated in the team's first loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Washington is 2-2, coming off a 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Luckily for the Commanders, the Chargers are also banged up. Left tackle Joe Alt is doubtful to play, and right guard Mekhi Becton is questionable. On defense, safety Derwin James and nickelback Tarheed Still are also questionable to play on Sunday.