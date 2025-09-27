The Washington Commanders got some good news on the Terry McLaurin injury front, as reports are that he will not head to injured reserve. This is much-needed as the Commanders head into Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons without their star wideout and quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

“The expectation is Commanders will not place Terry McLaurin on IR. Team treating this as true week-to-week situation,” ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler tweeted on Saturday.

"The expectation is Commanders will not place Terry McLaurin on IR. Team treating this as true week-to-week situation. https://t.co/amPsKjWIka — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 27, 2025

McLaurin is out with a quad injury, and although he has consulted with multiple doctors, he is not expected to have surgery. Now, with this news that he won't go on IR, it looks as though the team thinks he could be back in the next two to three weeks. For the Commanders, who won last week despite Daniels and McLaurin's injuries, that helps boost their playoff hopes.

Before getting hurt, McLaurin had 10 catches for 149 yards in three games. This is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign that saw the seven-year NFL vet put up 82 grabs for 1,096 yards and a stellar 13 touchdowns. He also added 14 for 227 in Washington's playoff run with three postseason touchdowns.

While the Terry McLaurin injury news is good for the team's long-term hopes, the more pressing concerns are the Commanders' Week 4 matchup with the Falcons. The team will once again start Marcus Mariota, and they head to Atlanta to face a team desperate for a win after taking a 30-0 beating by the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

Last week, in Washington's 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Mariota was 15-of-21 for 207 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. The Commanders' leading receiver was McLaurin, who had three catches for 74 yards before exiting the game. In his absence, offseason free agent acquisition Deebo Samuel will have to step up, as will Luke McCaffrey, Chris Moore, and rookie Jayliin Lane.