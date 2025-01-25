According to a recent ESPN report by Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is reportedly less than pleased with his former team's success. A colleague of Snyder shared his reaction during a dinner in London, where the controversial ex-owner admitted to disliking the Commanders' rise under new ownership.

“He f***ing hates it,” the colleague quoted Snyder as saying, in response to questions about how he feels seeing the Commanders thrive without him.

Snyder, who purchased the team in 1999 when it was still known as the ‘Redskins', presided over a tumultuous tenure that included numerous controversies, a dismal record of 164-220-2, and only six playoff appearances with two postseason victories. Despite its on-field struggles, the $800 million deal to acquire the franchise was the most expensive sports purchase at the time.

In April 2023, Snyder sold the Commanders for $6.05 billion to an ownership group led by Josh Harris, who also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. NBA legend Magic Johnson is also part of the group. The sale ended a tenure marked by scandals, poor team performance, and criticism from fans and league executives alike.

The Commanders, under their new ownership, have undergone a dramatic turnaround. After finishing 4-13 in their first season post-Snyder, the team rebounded this season to post a 12-5 record. With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and first-year head coach Dan Quinn at the helm, the Commanders are just one game away from their first Super Bowl appearance since 1992. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET, marking a rematch of their 1990 postseason clash, which Washington won.

The ESPN report sheds light on Snyder's current life, noting that he has largely recast his existence since selling the franchise under duress nearly 19 months ago. Now living primarily in London, Snyder has distanced himself from his former life in the U.S., focusing on selling off his remaining real estate holdings. Among his actions, Snyder gave away a $35 million estate to the American Cancer Society, signaling a shift in priorities.

Despite expressing interest in acquiring a stake in a Premier League soccer club, sources close to Snyder doubt he will ever own another professional sports team. The controversies that plagued his time with the Commanders and the widespread criticism from fans and league executives have likely tarnished his reputation in the sports world.

As the Commanders prepare for their NFC Championship showdown against the Eagles, Snyder’s legacy remains a stark contrast to the current team's trajectory. The Commanders’ newfound success under Harris and Quinn highlights the mismanagement that characterized Snyder’s ownership era. With a promising rookie quarterback and strong leadership, the team appears poised to leave Snyder's tumultuous legacy behind.

While Snyder reportedly continues to harbor resentment for the team’s success without him, the Commanders’ resurgence underscores a brighter future for the franchise, much to the satisfaction of its fans.