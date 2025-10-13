The Washington Commanders could really use a win in Week 6. Washington is 3-2 heading into an important primetime game against Chicago. Thankfully the Commanders will be getting one of their best offensive players back on the field despite his recent injury.

Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to play against the Bears on Monday Night Football, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Samuel was listed as questionable on the official injury report with a heel injury.

This is big news for a Commanders team that will be without both Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown in Week 6.

McLaurin will miss his third consecutive game against the Bears. However, he is reportedly on track to return against the Cowboys in Week 7.

With McLaurin out, Samuel has become Jayden Daniels' favorite target.

Deebo has 30 receptions for 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns through five games this season. He's also added seven carries for 46 rushing yards.

The Commanders may want to use Samuel in more of a gadget role, but he is forced to be their primary receiver with McLaurin out.

Can Commanders go on winning streak with big MNF win vs. Bears?

The Commanders have yet to go on a winning streak so far this season. But Washington has a chance to get to a two-game winning streak on Monday Night Football.

This game should be an exciting rematch following last season's exciting primetime matchup between the two teams.

The Commanders won a close game on a hail mary, which started the end of the Matt Eberflus era in Chicago. Now the stakes of the game are completely different.

Washington should have an upper hand thanks to their home-field advantage and superior roster. But Ben Johnson and the Bears are coming off a bye week and should have a plan for shutting down Daniels.

It will be fascinating to see what happens in round two between Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

Commanders vs. Bears kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Monday.