Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel did not seem to hesitate calling out a post on social media about his life.

On Sunday, Samuel shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, to set the record straight about a story posted by X account MLFootball.

“Never almost ended up homeless who making this false narratives,” Samuel wrote.

He was referring to MLFootball's post about a supposedly “powerful” story about Samuel's personal life.

“#Commanders Pro Bowl WR Deebo Samuel says his MOTHER was not around growing up because she got caught up in the “street life” and he nearly ended up homeless,” part of the post read.

It also quoted a 2021 piece by Samuel that was published on GQ, where he said, “I had nowhere to live. Nowhere to go. No one, I felt like, I could turn to.”

But as Samuel said, he never became homeless. In the GQ story, he said that his stepmother, Precious, took him in.

“I moved with my dad to her house in Inman, South Carolina,” Samuel shared. “Man, I’m gonna be honest: without her, I wouldn’t have made it to college. My grades weren’t the best, but she clamped down on me and forced me over the finish line. I really think she saved my life. S**t, she raised me.”

Samuel played four seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, during which he racked up 2,076 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 148 receptions through 30 games. He finally made it to the pros in 2019, when he was taken by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round (36th overall) in that year's NFL draft.

The Commanders acquired Samuel via a trade with the 49ers in March before signing him to a one-year, renegotiated contract. He is proving to be a reliable weapon downfield for the Jayden Daniels-led Washington passing attack, as he is pacing his new team with 121 receiving yards to go with a touchdown on 14 receptions and 18 targets through two games in the 2025 NFL regular season.

Moreover, Samuel became just the first wide receiver ever in the history of the Washington franchise to have five or more receptions in each of his first two games with the team, per the Commanders' website.