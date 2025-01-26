The Washington Commanders are one game away from Super Bowl 59. The Commanders square off with the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. Washington secured their place in the NFC title game with an upset win over the Lions in the Divisional Round. The NFL recently levied some fines on one Commanders player for some missed penalties in that game.

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu got away with a couple penalties during last week's Division Round upset of the Lions. As a result, the NFL has issued a pair of fines to Luvu.

The first missed penalty came when Luvu delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lions QB Jared Goff. This hit happened during a play where Goff threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. If a penalty had been called, it would have negated the touchdown but still given the Commanders the ball deep in Lions territory. Instead, Luvu was fined $16,883 for the hit.

Luvu was also fined another $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle on Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. This penalty also did not draw a flag during the game.

These missed penalties are certainly a sign of poor officiating during Washington's Divisional Round matchup. However, that does not mean that their victory was illegitimate.

The Commanders feel like a team of destiny. They rightfully defeated the Buccaneers and Lions, and now the Eagles might be next.

Commanders preparing for NFC Championship Game against Eagles

The Commanders are preparing for their most important game in 30 years.

Washington has not played in the NFC Championship Game since the 1991 season, when they defeated Detroit 41-10 and advanced to the Super Bowl. They won the Lombardi Trophy 37-24 against Buffalo.

The Commanders are hoping to recapture some of that past glory on Sunday. Washington takes on a Philadelphia team that they know very well. The Commanders and Eagles split their regular season series, with each home team winning their matchup. Now the Commanders are headed back to Lincoln Financial Field and need to get a win to make the Super Bowl.

Commanders fans should expect a close game that comes down to the very end. The smallest of margins could decide this game, with Philadelphia holding a slight advantage before kickoff.

Not only are the Eagles favorites to win, they are also the healthier team. The Commanders will be without guard Sam Cosmi, after he suffered a knee injury against the Lions.

Washington will have to pull out all the stops to get past Philadelphia and earn a trip to New Orleans.

Eagles vs. Commanders kicks off at 3PM ET on Sunday in Philadelphia.