The Washington Commanders suffered an embarrassing loss on Monday Night Football. Washington could not hang with Kansas City in the second half, losing 28-7 and dropping to 3-5 on the season. One Commanders player wants his team to play with more consistency moving forward.

Commanders tight end Zach Ertz issued an urgent warning to his team after their poor performance against the Chiefs.

“It's just too many highs and lows,” Ertz said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. “Just haven't executed consistently enough in all three phases in a game. Play a half really well and then don't play the second half well. Play a game well in one phase, don't play well in another. I thought we had a really good week of practice, honestly, and I'm confident that if we can continue to practice like we do, that's going to turn. But the clock is ticking, obviously.”

Washington played well during the first half, keeping the score tied 7-7 at halftime. However, the Chiefs pulled away in the second half and scored 21 unanswered points.

The Commanders started Marcus Mariota at quarterback in place of the injured Jayden Daniels. He struggled to push the ball down the field, and Washington's offense struggled as a result.

Hopefully the Commanders can get their offense back on track once Daniels returns to the starting lineup.

Dan Quinn admits Commanders “left opportunities on the field” on MNF

Dan Quinn was not going to let his team off the hook just because Daniels missed one game.

Washington's head coach admitted that his team left opportunities on the field during Monday Night Football.

“I thought heading into the game and early and the energy, the juice and the speed, I saw and felt that from the minute we stepped on the field,” Quinn said. “But man, did we leave a – lot of opportunities out there tonight. And you cannot leave that many chances out there and expect to win, especially against this team.”

Many of those opportunities came in the first half. The Commanders picked off Patrick Mahomes twice during the first half, but could not convert them into points.

Washington needs to start stacking some wins if they don't want to be left behind in the NFC playoff race.

Next up for the Commanders is a Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks.