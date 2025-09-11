The Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers meet for a fun Week 2 battle on Thursday Night Football.

The Commanders are 1-0 after a massive win against the New York Giants to begin the campaign. They did not allow Russell Wilson and the Giants to find the endzone, showcasing their strong defense and depth at all positions.

Frankie Luvu is a veteran linebacker playing for his third team. He is coming off a season where he almost had three consecutive 100-tackle seasons. In 2024, the linebacker finished with 99 tackles. Once he landed with the Carolina Panthers after the New York Jets, his career took off. Now, he is a leader for the Commanders' defense. For this game in a few hours, facing a strong offense led by Jordan Love, Luvu wants his defensive teammates to do these three things.

Luvu wants them to play “fast, physical, and violent.”

It sounds simple, but the Commanders' defense must play fast tonight if they want to be in position to stop the Packers' offense. Green Bay has a wide receiver room that could probably win a relay race over any other group in the NFL. This room is loaded with speed. Starting with their rookie receiver Mathew Golden, who they drafted in the first round, to Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks. Christian Watson, who just got extended, is recovering from his injury. All of these receivers can run with sub-4.6 speed.

The Commanders' defense is aware that tight end Tucker Kraft is a huge threat as well. Having a dynamic tight end can benefit an offense in the red zone, and Washington will be looking to contain Kraft.

“The Commanders will be all-in on stopping Jacobs, but tight end Tucker Kraft has the defense's full attention,” ESPN reported. “Washington's defensive players feel that he's the full package and will be a big factor in the outcome of the game.”