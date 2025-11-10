The Washington Commanders lost to the Detroit Lions 44-22 on Sunday, falling to 3-7 on the season. As their disastrous season continues, Washington was dealt some tough news on Monday morning. Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne has been suspended for punching Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown, according to a league statement.

“Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions,” the statement reads. Payne was ejected from the game during the second quarter.