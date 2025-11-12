With a trip to Berlin on the docket, the Washington Commanders declared Jayden Daniels out ahead of their battle with the Miami Dolphins overseas. With the enduring of another injury, Colin Cowherd made a controversial statement about a contract extension for the quarterback on his show, The Herd.

“Jayden Daniels. I can't. He's hurt for the fourth time, a year-and-a-half in,” Cowherd noted, when referring to the most recent injury Daniels sustained.

Cowherd was speaking about quarterbacks under 25 whom he wouldn't extend. In addition to Daniels, Cowherd also listed Brock Purdy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix, among others.

With Daniels out, the Commanders have turned to Marcus Mariota to be their starting quarterback. It has not worked out; the team has struggled in the absence of their star quarterback, and their season has fallen apart. Entering Week 11, the Commanders find themselves 3-7, with their playoff hopes slipping.

Article Continues Below

Cowherd is one of a few sports media personalities who have heavily criticised quarterbacks dealing with injuries. With Daniels sustaining multiple injuries, the pattern is looking very familiar in Landover, Maryland. Of course, the Commanders do not have to give their quarterback a contract extension yet. But there will be a time when his rookie deal ends.

Daniels produced mixed results this season, passing for 1,184 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. Additionally, he has run 54 times for 262 yards and three touchdowns while fumbling three times. Last season, he passed for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while rushing 148 times for 891 yards, scoring six touchdowns, and fumbling 5 times.

While Daniels has avoided surgery, there is concern about the star quarterback. Alarmingly, many fans are drawing similarities between him and Robert Griffin III. As he recovers from his injury, Daniels hopes to repeat the same path that ultimately derailed Griffin's career, while bouncing back and leading the Commanders back to the playoffs next season.