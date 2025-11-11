While Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn won’t have Terry McLaurin on offense, the defense will also be minus a key player as he takes control of play calls. The NFL made its final decision on Daron Payne’s one-game suspension, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

#Commanders DT Daron Payne’s suspension is upheld.

“Quote Michael Signora

@NFLfootballinfo Hearing officer Ramon Foster, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has upheld the one-game suspension of Washington’s Daron Payne.”

Payne received the suspension for punching Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday.

Commanders DT Daron Payne had appealed penalty

Judging from the video of the incident, it’s hard to imagine what kind of defense Payne presented to the NFL. That’s true even if St. Brown also punched Payne, according to ESPN.

Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw said after the game that St. Brown had punched Payne.

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, for sure, and they [saw it], too,” Kinlaw said of the refs. “It's some bulls—. 100 percent. Daron retaliated. The refs literally saw the first punch. I don't blame him for the way he reacted. Tempers got to flaring.”

For St. Brown’s part, he said he didn’t deserve the slugging blow.

“Two plays before that, we got into a little scuffle, back and forth,” St. Brown said. “Then we end up scoring, and I go up to him. I say a little something, nothing crazy, and then he decides to swing on me.”

It’s a tough blow for a defense that has been embarrassed recently, according to CBS Sports.

“This Dan Quinn defense allowed 33 of 35 completions for 492 passing yards and seven touchdowns in a four-quarter span from the second half of Week 8 at the Kansas City Chiefs, to the first half against Seattle last Sunday night,” Jordan Dajani wrote. “Things won't get any better for Washington either, as they just lost starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL, and now will be without Payne next Sunday for a meeting with the Miami Dolphins in Madrid.”