The Washington Commanders entered the 2025 NFL season with high expectations. After all, they appeared rejuvenated in the 2024 campaign, finishing second in the NFC East standings with a 12-5 record. Those are the most wins Washington had in a season since going 14-2 in 1991 — the same season they won a Super Bowl.

However, the idea of winning a Vince Lombardi Trophy seems remote at the moment for Washington, which dropped to 3-7 after suffering a 44-22 loss to the Detroit Lions at home on Sunday.

It's the fifth consecutive loss as well for the Commanders, who have lost all of their last four contests by an embarrassing combined margin of 111 points.

Furthermore, Washington has “lost by at least 3 scores in 4 consecutive games. The last time that happened to the franchise came in 1954,” per Tashan Reed of the Washington Post.

The Commanders found themselves in a deep hole early in the Detroit game. The Lions had a 14-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and did not look back the rest of the way.

Detroit outscored Washington in all four quarters, with the Commanders' defense unable to contain the visiting team's high-powered attack. Lions quarterback Jared Goff went 25-of-33 for 320 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions and no sacks, while Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs racked up 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Overall, the Lions recorded 546 total yards and converted on seven of their total third and fourth downs attempts combined.

As for Washington's offense, Marcus Mariota, acting as the team's placeholder under center amid the absence of injured quarterback Jayden Daniels, threw for 213 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 16-of-22 pass completions. While the Commanders did not commit a turnover, they also went only 2-for-10 on third downs and generated just nine first downs to 19 by Goff and the Lions. Washington's ground game also barely showed signs of life, as it compiled only 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Washington is well outside the playoff picture through Week 10 of the 2025 season, but it still has a chance to turn things around and make the postseason race in the NFC more interesting.

The Commanders will look to end their five-game losing skid in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain, before going on a bye in Week 12.