The Washington Commanders were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Washington immediately became a competitive team with Jayden Daniels at quarterback, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year. Now it seems that Daniels will be without his top weapon during mandatory minicamp.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is not attending mandatory minicamp, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McLaurin is seeking a multi-year contract extension and has been away from the team during OTAs.

McLaurin is in the final year of his current contract. He is set to earn $16.5 million in base salary in 2025 and has a cap hit of $25.5 million.

McLaurin has certainly done enough to warrant a contract extension. He has been nothing but reliable since joining Washington back in 2019. In fact, McLaurin has not posted fewer than 77 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards each season since his rookie year.

It is clear that McLaurin wants some stability, especially after the emergence of Jayden Daniels during the 2024 season.

The Commanders have roughly $21 million in cap space in 2025. Washington has the ability to extend McLaurin, especially because of an extension in all likelihood would lower his 2025 cap hit.

It will be interesting to track this story throughout the summer.