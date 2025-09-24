Washington Commanders fans had their concerns when Jayden Daniels was ruled out for Week 3. However, head coach Dan Quinn did not hesitate to hand the reins over the Marcus Mariota. The former starter stepped in against the Las Vegas Raiders and led the Commanders to a 41-17 win. Mariota's performance was enough to earn praise from Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner.

Quinn's backup quarterback completed 15 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown on Sunday. He also had six rushing attempts for 40 yards in the blowout victory. With Daniels still recovering from a knee sprain he suffered in Week 2, Mariota proved that he is a capable backup. Warner heaped praise on the veteran, saying that he is a great fit in Washington.

“Right now my two favorite play designer/callers going are Shane Steichen & Kliff Kingsbury… majority are good solid concepts that connect & have answers for QB! Really enjoy popping on their tape & would like to play for them! On a side note – Marcus Mariota may not be a starter in every system, but he’s in the right system in WASH,” Warner said. “I believe if JD wasn’t there he would be a solid starter in the NFL there!”

Article Continues Below

Daniels' Week 4 status is still in the air. However, Mariota's performance against the Raiders is encouraging for Quinn and the rest of Washington's coaching staff. The Commanders take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, and they enter the matchup knowing that it isn't the end of the world if their backup quarterback makes another start.

Quinn and Mariota had a good time during Washington's Week 3 win. The Commanders are 2-1 on the season, right behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. While Daniels' injury is something to monitor moving forward, Washington is not as concerned as it was before Sunday afternoon.

Mariota proved that he can still play effectively in the NFL. If the Commanders need him, he is capable of keeping things moving without Daniels on the field.