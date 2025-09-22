As Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota started Sunday in the 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with the injury to Jayden Daniels, he filled in nicely, though there was a moment with head coach Dan Quinn that had some people worried. The Commanders' quarterback accidentally ran into Quinn at the end of a play, leaving the coach a bloody mess as Mariota reacts to the situation.

Quinn would be fine, but it would no doubt shock anyone to collide with any player as Mariota did with his head coach. It would look as if when Quinn fell backwards on the collision, the back of his head hit the ground, and while he was checked with the doctors, he got up quickly, prompting Mariota to say how bad he felt about it, though the coach “bounced up like a champ.”

“I felt so bad. I was trying to hold him up as much as I could. But he bounced up like a champ,” Mariota said, according to JP Finlay.

Mariota says “I felt so bad” after running into Dan Quinn but jokes that he bounced right back. “Took it like a champ” pic.twitter.com/RHWIEXWcOU — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2025

Marcus Mariota absolutely TRUCKED Dan Quinn 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/T0ixop04RX — ProphetX (@PlayProphetX) September 21, 2025

Quinn was asked what it felt like to get hit by a football player who couldn't stop his momentum in time, with the head coach having a humorous response, as he also mentioned everybody had a “good laugh about it,” according to NFL.com.

“Probably like you'd expect,” Quinn said. “Don't want it to happen.”

“We all had a good laugh about it, for sure,” Quinn said.

Commanders' Marcus Mariota on being “thankful” for the win

It was no doubt an excellent display on Sunday, which featured Commanders' returner Jaylin Lane who scored a 90-yard punt return touchdown, the first for the team since Desmond Howard in 1992. It showed how complimentary Washington was in the dominant win, which Mariota mentioned after the game.

“First and foremost, just thankful and grateful for just an unbelievable group of guys,” Mariota said, according to Zach Selby. “Belief is so powerful, and those guys from Monday were just, ‘Hey, you got this.' And I think that instilled confidence in me to just go out there and just kind of play my game. But it was cool to see kind of all three phases come together, and it's a great stepping stone for us as we move forward in the season.”

Marcus Mariota after the win pic.twitter.com/JAW7fPSpeQ — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 21, 2025

Filling in for Daniels, Mariota threw for 207 yards and a touchdown pass, while also rushing for 40 yards and a score, as it remains to be seen if he will start next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons with the team at 2-1.