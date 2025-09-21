The Washington Commanders cruised to a 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 at Northwest Stadium, with rookie wide receiver and punt returner Jaylin Lane stealing the spotlight with a performance for the ages.

The fourth-round pick out of Virginia Tech returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, the first time a Commanders rookie has returned a punt for a score since Desmond Howard in 1992.

Lane’s electrifying return came with 9:35 remaining in the quarter and extended Washington’s lead to 27-10, effectively putting the game out of reach. According to Next Gen Stats, Lane reached a top speed of 20.56 MPH on the return, finishing with 127 punt return yards and an average of over 25 yards per return.

Lane, selected 128th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, had already demonstrated his return skills at Virginia Tech, where he scored on a punt return last season. In the first two games of his rookie season, he had been active in the return game but had yet to break one free. His Week 3 performance confirms Washington may have found a long-term solution in the return game.

The Commanders’ offensive output was strong despite missing starting quarterback Jayden Daniels due to a knee injury. Veteran Marcus Mariota stepped in, completing 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, while adding 40 yards and another score on the ground.

Article Continues Below

Washington’s rushing attack flourished, totaling 201 yards. Jeremy McNichols led the ground game with 78 yards on four carries, including a 60-yard touchdown run. Additional rushing scores came from rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt (one-yard TD) and Mariota.

Washington’s special teams also shone beyond Lane’s punt return. Deebo Samuel opened the game with a 69-yard kickoff return, setting up Mariota’s early two-yard touchdown run. Overall, Samuel accumulated 93 kick return yards on two returns, helping the Commanders dominate field position throughout the game.

On defense, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner recorded 11 tackles and two sacks, marking his third straight game with double-digit tackles. The Raiders struggled against Washington’s run defense, averaging just over three yards per carry, though Tre Tucker recorded three receiving touchdowns for Las Vegas.

The Commanders improved to 2-1 on the season and will face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 4.