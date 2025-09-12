The Washington Commanders could not get anything going in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers. The slow start proved to be their undoing, as Jayden Daniels and company suffered a 27-18 defeat at Lambeau Field on Thursday.

The Commanders did not find the endzone until the fourth quarter, as the Packers' defense, improved by the addition of Micah Parsons, hounded them throughout the game.

Uncharacteristically, Daniels struggled with his accuracy. He went 24-of-42 for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He was also sacked four times. Before the game, he admitted that he was wary of Parsons.

According to ESPN's John Keim, the Commanders star was pressured on 46% percent of his drop-backs, which is the highest percentage he has faced in the regular season, including his rookie year.

In terms of advanced statistics, ESPN's Benjamin Solak noted that it was Daniel's worst start by yards per play, down set conversion rate, explosive play rate, success rate, and expected points added per play.

After the game, the reigning Rookie of the Year was tight-lipped about his performance.

Article Continues Below

“They played better than us. Not really much (else) to say,” said the 24-year-old Daniels in a report from the Associated Press.

The former LSU standout quickly ascended to being one of the league's top signal-callers last season. With his dual-threat ability, composure, and high IQ, he powered the Commanders to a 12-5 record, their best finish since winning the Super Bowl in 1991.

With Daniels leading the pack, the Commanders upset the top-seeded Detroit Lions in the divisional round of the playoffs and advanced to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Week 1, Daniels led Washington to a 21-6 win over the New York Giants, spoiling the debut of Russell Wilson. He went 19-of-30 for 233 yards and a touchdown. He also had 11 carries for 68 yards.

It's back to the drawing board for Daniels after struggling against the Packers. But for sure, the setback will only serve as fuel when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.