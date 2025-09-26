The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons meet for a Week 4 battle on Sunday. The Commanders are coming off a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Falcons got demolished 30-0 by the Carolina Panthers.

Washington is dealing with a good number of injuries for this weekend. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin have already been ruled out. This happens to be a good game for those two stars to miss, as they have the 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers on the schedule next week.

Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been dealing with a knee injury. He returned to practice on Friday in hopes of playing on Sunday. QB Marcus Mariota will remain the starter and will need all the help available to take down a pissed-off Falcons team.

Croskey-Merritt stormed out of nowhere and is now highly thought of as a potential future back for the Commanders. On the season, he has 22 carries, 125 yards, and two touchdowns.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt – Two rushing TD

– Expected starting RB

– 40% of snaps in week 3 Clear cut best RB on roster and expected to see more work. 25 total touches and 2 touchdowns in 3 weeks as a rookie with 5.7+ YPC.pic.twitter.com/qraAUqGzbz — Snoog's Fantasy HQ (@FFSnoog) September 25, 2025

Croskey-Merritt is a sneaky good back. He has the ability to make defenders miss, and that is valuable in the NFL.

Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols will step up now that Austin Ekeler is out for the season. McNichols is fresh off a 60-yard touchdown against the Raiders and could be in line for another big game against the Falcons. Even if Croskey-Merritt plays, both Rodriguez and McNichols will get their fair share of carries. Rodriguez has 11 carries for 36 yards on the season, while McNichols has eight carries for 103 and one TD. His 12.9 yards per carry is third in the league through Week 3.