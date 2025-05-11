As the younger brother of the late Sean Taylor, Gabe Taylor is getting more shine during the Washington Commanders' rookie minicamp than most undrafted rookies. As much as fans appreciate the story, the moment means even more to the Taylor family.

Well aware of the spotlight he is receiving due to his brother, Gabe Taylor is embracing the opportunity to carry on his brother's legacy. The Rice alum sees it as a privilege to wear the same maroon jersey as Sean Taylor, even if it is just a practice uniform for now.

“It's been the Washington Redskins, Commanders, all my life,” Gabe Taylor said, via ESPN. “Hopefully, I can put it on again… Coming here, I couldn't ask for nothing better. Hopefully, I show them I can come in and contribute any way possible.”

In just four years with the team, Sean Taylor was twice named to the Pro Bowl and once an All-Pro. His No. 21 was posthumously retired by the Commanders, then known as the Washington Redskins, after he was tragically shot and killed in a 2007 home invasion.

Gabe Taylor, now 23, was just six years old when he lost his then-24-year-old older brother. Though the siblings did not share many memories, Gabe followed in his former role model's footsteps every step of the way.

Gabe Taylor looking to succeed Sean Taylor with Commanders

Though he went undrafted, Gabe Taylor wasted no time signing with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent. Given the team's need for secondary depth, the feel-good story has a strong chance of coming to fruition with a strong preseason showing.

In five years at Rice, Gabe Taylor totaled 231 tackles, six forced fumbles and 1o interceptions. His strong pursuit, grit and nose for the ball made him a unique defensive playmaker.

Should he make the team, Taylor is an obvious candidate to wear the retired No. 21 in honor of his brother. For now, he is donning No. 26 in minicamps, the number both siblings wore in college.