The Washington Commanders are in a rough stretch, and the timing couldn’t be worse. With quarterback Jayden Daniels battling a hamstring injury and key offensive pieces still sidelined, the team’s 2025 season is hanging by a thread. Washington’s offense has fallen apart in recent weeks, and if Daniels misses multiple games, the Commanders’ hopes of making the postseason could vanish completely.

Injuries have plagued the roster from the start. The Commanders entered their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys without Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, or Noah Brown, leaving Daniels with a depleted receiver group.

He fought through until the third quarter before pulling up on a scramble and exiting the game with a hamstring issue. The team has since confirmed that the injury is not significant, but his status for Week 8 remains uncertain.

Daniels’ absence exposed one of the Commanders’ biggest issues: a steep offensive regression from 2024. As noted by NBC Sports’ JP Finlay, Washington’s third-down offense has cratered this season. “A massive difference for Washington in 2024 vs. thru seven games in 2025: third-down offense. 2024: 45 percent conversions, 6th in the NFL. 2025: 35 percent conversions, 24th in the NFL,” Finlay posted on X.

That 10 percent drop is one of the most alarming offensive declines in the league — and it perfectly illustrates how dependent the team has become on Daniels’ improvisational ability.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged the need for a serious reevaluation after the 44-22 loss to Dallas. “To have a performance like that, I think it’s fair to dig in and say, ‘What are the things that need to be different?’” Quinn said. “In eight days, we play again. And it has to be better, man.”

Still, there’s some optimism within the organization. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Daniels’ hamstring strain is “not significant,” allowing Washington to avoid a full-blown crisis. The rookie sensation already missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury, but this latest issue is expected to be short-term. “Mercifully, it does not appear that the team will have to wait long before he returns,” Rapoport said, noting Daniels could be back by Week 9 against Seattle.

The Commanders, sitting at 3-4, need every ounce of stability they can find. With McLaurin and Samuel still rehabbing, Daniels’ leadership remains the team’s best shot at salvaging its season. If Washington can rediscover its 2024 efficiency and keep its rookie quarterback healthy, there’s still hope to climb back into playoff contention.