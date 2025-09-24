The Washington Commanders got back on track in Week 3. Washington is now 2-1 after beating Las Vegas 41-24 on Sunday. But injuries are beginning to mount on Washington's offense, with one veteran potentially snapping a long streak of consecutive games played.

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin will receive another opinion on his quad injury on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McLaurin has already received several opinions on his quad, including from Dr. William Myers, the nation's expert in core muscle injuries. The injury is currently believed to be a quad issue.

Regardless, McLaurin status to play in Week 4 now in doubt as he continues getting more tests.

If McLaurin does end up sitting out on Sunday, it will end a lengthy streak of consecutive games played by the veteran wide receiver.

In fact, McLaurin has started the last 72 games for the Commanders, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala. That streak is actually 76 games when including the playoffs.

The last time that McLaurin sat out a game was in Week 16 of the 2020 season.

Hopefully the Commanders will have their veteran receiver in Week 4 so he can keep his streak alive.

Kurt Warner praises Commanders QB Marcus Mariota as “solid starter”

Terry McLaurin is not the only Commanders player dealing with an injury.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is day-to-day with a knee injury. His status for Week 4 is also uncertain.

Thankfully, Washington has an excellent backup in Marcus Mariota. Legendary NFL quarterback Kurt Warner praised Mariota as a “solid starter” after his impressive performance in Week 3.

“Right now my two favorite play designer/callers going are Shane Steichen & Kliff Kingsbury… majority are good solid concepts that connect & have answers for QB,” Warner posted on social media on Tuesday. “Really enjoy popping on their tape & would like to play for them! On a side note – Marcus Mariota may not be a starter in every system, but he’s in the right system in WASH,” Warner said. “I believe if JD wasn’t there he would be a solid starter in the NFL there!”

Mariota threw for 207 yards and one touchdown against the Raiders. That is exactly the kind of performance a team wants from a backup quarterback. Particularly the fact that he threw zero interceptions and still moved the ball pretty well.

That should give Washington confidence that Daniels can rest as long as he needs to get healthy.

Next up for the Commanders is a Week 4 game against the Falcons.